5,467 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.4 %

PH traded up $10.49 on Thursday, reaching $322.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,666. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

