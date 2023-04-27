6,126 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

