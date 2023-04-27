90,550 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,000. Tesla comprises approximately 3.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 649,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 259,610 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,719,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,599,875. The stock has a market cap of $501.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $318.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

