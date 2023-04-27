A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,768,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,192 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $101,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.4 %

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.