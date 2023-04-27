Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

AAN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,481. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

