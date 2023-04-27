Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.
Aaron’s Price Performance
AAN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,481. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Aaron’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aaron’s (AAN)
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.