Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.
Aaron’s Stock Up 4.0 %
AAN opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $417.93 million, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
