AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

SKFRY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.53. 18,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.