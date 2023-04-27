AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,641 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 4.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.50 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $269.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.03). AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

