Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82-288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 863,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,641,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.