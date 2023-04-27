Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 10,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $152,080.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,708,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,513,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,111 shares of company stock worth $1,096,980. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.