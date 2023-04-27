Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of ACCYY opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Accor has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accor from €30.50 ($33.89) to €31.90 ($35.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

