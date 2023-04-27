Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 171,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,859. Accretion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

