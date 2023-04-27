Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN) Trading Down 1.2%

Aceragen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.65. 19,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 39,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Aceragen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26.

Aceragen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aceragen, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research and development of medications for rare and orphan diseases. The firm’s product portfolio includes ACG-801 and ACG-701, which targets Farber Disease, Melioidosis, and Cystic Fibrosis. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aceragen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceragen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.