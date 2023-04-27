ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in April

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACSAF stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.45. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of C$21.93 and a twelve month high of C$34.80.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

