AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other AdaptHealth news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 55,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,159,431.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,185,737. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,483,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,232,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 101,571 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.96 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

