Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.29. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 655,613 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

