Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,404 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Adobe worth $134,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,690. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.40 and a 200 day moving average of $344.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

