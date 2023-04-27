Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,915,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $363.06 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

