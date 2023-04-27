Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.42. 231,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,680. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.02. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

