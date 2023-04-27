Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 4.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

AMD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.82. 11,389,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,549,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

