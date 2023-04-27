Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of AMD opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.