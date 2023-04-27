Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.27

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.27 and last traded at C$7.27, with a volume of 156458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAV. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.25.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 39.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.8394241 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

