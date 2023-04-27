AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading Down 1.8%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82. 88 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

