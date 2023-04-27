Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 11.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.29. 659,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,678,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $677.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,943 shares of company stock worth $7,006,460 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

