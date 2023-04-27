Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 11.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.29. 659,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,678,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $677.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems
In other news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,943 shares of company stock worth $7,006,460 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
