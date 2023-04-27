Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 10.8%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 27,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 92,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $524.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $1,749,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

