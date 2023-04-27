Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 10.8%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 27,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 92,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $524.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
