African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Update

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

AFBOF remained flat at $12.60 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut shares of African Rainbow Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

