Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 51.36% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

