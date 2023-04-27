Agilis Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Agilis Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Agilis Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $500,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after buying an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after buying an additional 1,476,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.09. 974,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,707,167. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

