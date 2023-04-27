Agilis Partners LLC Has $38.40 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Agilis Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 17.8% of Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $38,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,654. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

