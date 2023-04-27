Agilis Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Agilis Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,455 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,215,020,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 70,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 222,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,394. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.