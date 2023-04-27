AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 4,365,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,587,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

