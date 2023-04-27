Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

