Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.38

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 125778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,480,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,473,000 after acquiring an additional 266,062 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,153,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 65,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.