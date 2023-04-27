Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 219.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,869.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,869.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,236 shares of company stock worth $725,895 and sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

AKAM stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 278,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,078. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

