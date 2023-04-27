Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

