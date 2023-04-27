Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Albany International by 21.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Albany International by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

