Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

