Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $181.60

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $181.60 and last traded at $181.60, with a volume of 2981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALX. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Alexander’s Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.58.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

