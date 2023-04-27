Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $181.60

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $181.60 and last traded at $181.60, with a volume of 2981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ALX. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Alexander’s Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.58.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
