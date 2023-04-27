Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.71 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.0 %

ARE stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,385. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $190.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.