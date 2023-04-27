Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.71 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71), RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.67. 196,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,520. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $190.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.28.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.