Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.39

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 6489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Several research analysts have commented on ALFVY shares. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

