Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.80.

Shares of ALGN opened at $323.50 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,579.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

