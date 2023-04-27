Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Down to $354.55

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $354.55, but opened at $321.95. Align Technology shares last traded at $311.50, with a volume of 710,031 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.