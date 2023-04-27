Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Allbirds from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,296 shares of company stock worth $439,570. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth approximately $823,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

