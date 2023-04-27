Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55-6.75 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.83. 930,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,089. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

