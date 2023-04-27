Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRILGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Muscle Maker Stock Performance

GRIL opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRILGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.03 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Muscle Maker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Muscle Maker by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 123,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

