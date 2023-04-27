Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Muscle Maker Stock Performance

GRIL opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.03 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Muscle Maker

About Muscle Maker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Muscle Maker by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 123,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.