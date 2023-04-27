Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.18 Per Share

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 982.80 ($12.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,206.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 983.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 973.90. Alliance Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 876 ($10.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,054 ($13.16).

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.