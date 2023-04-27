Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.18 Per Share

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alliance Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ATST opened at GBX 982.80 ($12.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,206.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 983.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 973.90. Alliance Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 876 ($10.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,054 ($13.16).
Alliance Trust Company Profile
