AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

