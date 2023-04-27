Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

