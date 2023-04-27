Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $104.45 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Saban Cheryl grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

